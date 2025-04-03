Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.