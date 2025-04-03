Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 1,094 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $335.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7716 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.