Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 13,598 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

