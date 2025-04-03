Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 678 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

QQQ opened at $476.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.09. The stock has a market cap of $302.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

