Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Takes $942,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 63,516 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 76,823 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

