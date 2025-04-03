Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4,986.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after buying an additional 5,649,277 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

