Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $205.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.