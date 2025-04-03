Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 1,841,503 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,131 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,995,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.