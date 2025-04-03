DnB Asset Management AS Buys New Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 227,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.29% of Blade Air Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDE. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 103,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $520,423.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,223,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,062.40. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BLDE opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

