DnB Asset Management AS Has $327,000 Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Geron were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GERN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Geron by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Geron by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Up 7.4 %

Geron stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The company had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

GERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Geron

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.