DnB Asset Management AS Takes $103,000 Position in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of American Battery Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Battery Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Battery Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Battery Technology Price Performance

American Battery Technology stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology ( NASDAQ:ABAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330 billion during the quarter.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

