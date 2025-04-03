Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 305,739 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 66.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In related news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,325.44. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,526,806.32. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.84 million, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 0.72.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

