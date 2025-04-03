Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

MU opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

