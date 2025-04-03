Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 12,944 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA makes up 2.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 10.00% of Beazer Homes USA worth $85,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $651.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

