Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 135,611 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,611 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for about 2.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 1.74% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $110,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $61.36 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

