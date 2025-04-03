Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,671,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,368,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.31% of Harley-Davidson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,864,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $11,010,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

