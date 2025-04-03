DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

