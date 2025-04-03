DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $13.24.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
