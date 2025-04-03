Douglas James Kramer Sells 9,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $1,015,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,848.98. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $119.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.24 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of -544.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

