Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 871 ($11.31) and last traded at GBX 888 ($11.53), with a volume of 8350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 888.50 ($11.54).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.49) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($18.57) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.13).

The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 958.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,064.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

