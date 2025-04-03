DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,937,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.38% of DuPont de Nemours worth $755,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $75.27 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.