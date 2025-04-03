DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Update

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after buying an additional 91,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.