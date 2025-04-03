Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.