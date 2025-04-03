Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

