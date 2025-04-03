Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ETO opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
