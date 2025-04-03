Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETO opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio acquired 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,460.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,460.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Keith Quinton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.10 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,600. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.