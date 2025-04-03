ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.93 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.71), with a volume of 26,905 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

