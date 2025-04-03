Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Shares Down 3% – What’s Next?

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 201,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 126,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.93.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.