Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Andrew Webb Purchases 25,000 Shares

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Webb acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,504.09).

Ecora Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 60.10 ($0.78) on Thursday. Ecora Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 54.20 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.15). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. The firm has a market cap of £184.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Ecora Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Ecora Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ECOR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ecora Resources from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 145 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

