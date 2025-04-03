Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 228537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ECVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ecovyst
Ecovyst Trading Down 8.3 %
Institutional Trading of Ecovyst
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ecovyst by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
Ecovyst Company Profile
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
Further Reading
