Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 191,267 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,267,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000.
Shares of EWTX stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $38.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.22.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
