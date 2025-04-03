Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $209,000 Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $121.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.90. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $111.15 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

