Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 345,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 184,207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EWY stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

