EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of EHang stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EHang by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

