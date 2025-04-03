Electroneum Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $29.43 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 73.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.