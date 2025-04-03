Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.57% of Electronic Arts worth $978,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $13,845,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. The trade was a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,990. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

