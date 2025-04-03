Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in March

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,887,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 2,175,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.7 days.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

EDVMF stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

