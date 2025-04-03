Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.95 and last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 62025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$721.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Bruce Douglas Hansen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,458.99. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.98, for a total transaction of C$59,760.00. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.