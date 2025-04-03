Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.95 and last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 62025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Energy Fuels
In other news, Director Bruce Douglas Hansen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,458.99. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.98, for a total transaction of C$59,760.00. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Fuels
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- NVIDIA vs Qualcomm: Which Is the Better Buy for Q2?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.