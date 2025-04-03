EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.89 and last traded at $85.22, with a volume of 92383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 111 Capital bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

