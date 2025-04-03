Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.36 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 71,568 shares trading hands.

Enteq Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68.

About Enteq Technologies

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

