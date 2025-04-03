Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.65. 2,223,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,197,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

