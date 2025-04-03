Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882,844 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.98% of Envista worth $132,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Envista by 40.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 425,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,965,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Envista by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the period.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Envista in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Envista stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

