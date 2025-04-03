EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Update

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.0 days.

EQB Price Performance

EQGPF stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. EQB has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $78.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.