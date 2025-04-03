EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Update

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.0 days.
EQB Price Performance
EQGPF stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. EQB has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $78.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26.
EQB Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.