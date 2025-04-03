Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group increased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.
Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.
