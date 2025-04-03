Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQBK. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $692.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 508,509 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.