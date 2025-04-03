Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 241325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETD. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a market cap of $654.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $846,400. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 421.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 113.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

