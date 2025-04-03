Ethena Staked USDe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.28 Billion (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $3.02 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,960,229,369 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,953,290,948.56476274. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.165479 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $15,505,781.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

