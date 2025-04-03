Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 164.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439,450 shares during the period. Evergy comprises about 1.0% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 1.01% of Evergy worth $142,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.