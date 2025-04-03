Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.26 and last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 40984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$805.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.22%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

