Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.91 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $6.19 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

