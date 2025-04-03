ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 32,602 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,602 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.51% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $28,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,270,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after buying an additional 459,990 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $80,419,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $159.78 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock worth $4,806,530. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

