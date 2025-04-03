ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 61,242 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1,556.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after buying an additional 360,591 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $507.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

